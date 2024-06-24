Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 City Slip For July Session Released; Check Details Here!

Official Website

Exam city slips for the upcoming July 7, 2024, Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 have been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Exam city slips are available for download or inspection on the official website at ctet.nic.in for candidates who will be taking the test.

Candidates must fill out the space provided with information about themselves, including their application number, date of birth, and security pin, in order to download the exam city slip from the official website. Candidates will find information about the city in which their exam centres are located on the exam city slip. It is important for the candidates to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card for the exam.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Following the release of the city slips, candidates are now anticipating the release of the CTET admit cards, which should be made available on the official website shortly.

The exam center name, paper timing, and other information will be listed on the CTET admit cards. Candidates need to bring a copy of their CTET admit card, a legitimate photo ID, and other required paperwork with them on test day.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, has been given the authority to administer the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.