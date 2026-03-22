Central Bank Of India SO 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Apply For 275 Posts Before Deadline

Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: The Central Bank of India will close the online application window for the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, March 23rd. Candidates who have not yet applied should do so right away to avoid last-minute issues. The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 Specialist Officer positions across the bank's technical and specialist domains.

The online application process began on February 28, 2026 and will end on March 23, 2026, according to the official notification. This recruitment provides an opportunity for candidates looking to advance their careers in the banking industry, particularly in IT and specialist roles.

Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Registration: February 28, 2026

Closing Date for Online Registration: March 23, 2026

Date of Online Examination: April 2026

Tentative Date of Interview: April 2026

Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

IT Posts (Developer, Security, Cloud, etc.): B.E./B.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/E&TC/Electronics or MCA from a recognised university

Risk Manager: Degree in Risk Management or equivalent

Taxation / CA: Chartered Accountant (CA) or Postgraduate degree in Taxation

Age Limit (as on 31 January 2026)

Scale I (Assistant Manager): Maximum 30 years

Scale II (Manager): Maximum 35 years

Scale III (Senior Manager): Maximum 35 years

Scale IV (Chief Manager): Maximum 45 years

Age limits vary depending on the post and scale applied for.

Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Steps to Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official application portal.

Step 2: Click the "New Registration" link.

Step 3: Register by providing basic information to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Use the provisional registration number and password sent via email or SMS.

Step 5: Complete the application form carefully.

Step 6: Use the "Save and Next" option to review details before the final submission.

Step 7: Upload the required documents.

Step 8: Pay your application fee online.

Step 9: Fill out the form and download the confirmation page.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Check Application Guidelines Here

Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Vacancies

Software Developer (Java): 13 vacancies

Mobile Developer (Android/iOS): 3 vacancies

Software Developer (.NET): 6 vacancies

Database Administration: 11 vacancies

Digital Channel Manager / Digital Application Specialist: 23 vacancies

Linux / Solaris / SAN / Storage / SRE / OpenShift: 14 vacancies

Windows / Active Directory: 5 vacancies

Cloud Manager: 5 vacancies

Information Security / Cyber Security / IT GRC: 38 vacancies

Network Administrator / Network Security: 5 vacancies

Production Support / ROC / Digital Support: 20 vacancies

Enterprise / Integration / Public Cloud Architect: 6 vacancies

DevSecOps: 4 vacancies

Web Server / Web Logic Administrator: 3 vacancies

Data Architect: 2 vacancies

Data Engineer / Data Quality / ETL / PLSQL / BI: 15 vacancies

Data Scientist: 6 vacancies

Gen AI: 2 vacancies

IT Officer: 82 vacancies

Risk Manager: 4 vacancies

Taxation / CA: 2 vacancies

Total Vacancies: 275

Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Salary Structure (Scale-wise Basic Pay)

Assistant Manager (Scale I): Rs. 48,480 – Rs. 85,920

Manager (Scale II): Rs. 64,820 – Rs. 93,960

Senior Manager (Scale III): Rs. 85,920 – Rs. 1,05,280

Chief Manager (Scale IV): Rs. 1,02,300 – Rs. 1,20,940