Central Bank Of India SO 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Apply For 275 Posts Before Deadline

Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: The Central Bank of India will close the online application window for the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, March 23rd. Candidates who have not yet applied should do so right away to avoid last-minute issues. The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 Specialist Officer positions across the bank's technical and specialist domains.
The online application process began on February 28, 2026 and will end on March 23, 2026, according to the official notification. This recruitment provides an opportunity for candidates looking to advance their careers in the banking industry, particularly in IT and specialist roles.
Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Important Dates
Opening Date for Online Registration: February 28, 2026
Closing Date for Online Registration: March 23, 2026
Date of Online Examination: April 2026
Tentative Date of Interview: April 2026
Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
IT Posts (Developer, Security, Cloud, etc.): B.E./B.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/E&TC/Electronics or MCA from a recognised university
Risk Manager: Degree in Risk Management or equivalent
Taxation / CA: Chartered Accountant (CA) or Postgraduate degree in Taxation
Age Limit (as on 31 January 2026)
Scale I (Assistant Manager): Maximum 30 years
Scale II (Manager): Maximum 35 years
Scale III (Senior Manager): Maximum 35 years
Scale IV (Chief Manager): Maximum 45 years
Age limits vary depending on the post and scale applied for.
Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Steps to Apply Online
Step 1: Visit the official application portal.
Step 2: Click the "New Registration" link.
Step 3: Register by providing basic information to generate login credentials.
Step 4: Use the provisional registration number and password sent via email or SMS.
Step 5: Complete the application form carefully.
Step 6: Use the "Save and Next" option to review details before the final submission.
Step 7: Upload the required documents.
Step 8: Pay your application fee online.
Step 9: Fill out the form and download the confirmation page.
Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Vacancies
Software Developer (Java): 13 vacancies
Mobile Developer (Android/iOS): 3 vacancies
Software Developer (.NET): 6 vacancies
Database Administration: 11 vacancies
Digital Channel Manager / Digital Application Specialist: 23 vacancies
Linux / Solaris / SAN / Storage / SRE / OpenShift: 14 vacancies
Windows / Active Directory: 5 vacancies
Cloud Manager: 5 vacancies
Information Security / Cyber Security / IT GRC: 38 vacancies
Network Administrator / Network Security: 5 vacancies
Production Support / ROC / Digital Support: 20 vacancies
Enterprise / Integration / Public Cloud Architect: 6 vacancies
DevSecOps: 4 vacancies
Web Server / Web Logic Administrator: 3 vacancies
Data Architect: 2 vacancies
Data Engineer / Data Quality / ETL / PLSQL / BI: 15 vacancies
Data Scientist: 6 vacancies
Gen AI: 2 vacancies
IT Officer: 82 vacancies
Risk Manager: 4 vacancies
Taxation / CA: 2 vacancies
Total Vacancies: 275
Central Bank of India SO Registration 2026: Salary Structure (Scale-wise Basic Pay)
Assistant Manager (Scale I): Rs. 48,480 – Rs. 85,920
Manager (Scale II): Rs. 64,820 – Rs. 93,960
Senior Manager (Scale III): Rs. 85,920 – Rs. 1,05,280
Chief Manager (Scale IV): Rs. 1,02,300 – Rs. 1,20,940