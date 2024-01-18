Ceiling Collapse At NMIMS College Raises Safety Concerns |

On January 18, 2024, an unfortunate incident occurred at NMIMS College in Vile Parle, where a ceiling collapsed during regular college hours. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, as confirmed by the students who were present at the time.

The incident took place on the 7th floor of the SVKM's Mithibai building, where renovation work was ongoing.

Notably, the 3 top floors of the Mithibai Building, located opposite the NMIMS building, are designated for NMIMS courses and are integral to the NMIMS college.

A video posted online by a NMIMS Law student highlighted the incident, expressing concerns about safety.

A student from NMIMS shared, "That part of the building is slightly older; we are just glad that no one was hurt."

Another student commented, "It is a very unfortunate incident and is quite concerning."

Students from NMIMS voiced their concerns about the building's infrastructural maintenance, citing it as a significant issue.

The Free Press Journal contacted NMIMS officials for a statement, but as of now, they have not responded to the request for comment.