 Ceiling Collapse At NMIMS College Raises Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCeiling Collapse At NMIMS College Raises Safety Concerns

Ceiling Collapse At NMIMS College Raises Safety Concerns

NMIMS students concerned as ceiling collapses in the college building during lectures. No casualties reported yet.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Ceiling Collapse At NMIMS College Raises Safety Concerns |

On January 18, 2024, an unfortunate incident occurred at NMIMS College in Vile Parle, where a ceiling collapsed during regular college hours. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, as confirmed by the students who were present at the time.

The incident took place on the 7th floor of the SVKM's Mithibai building, where renovation work was ongoing. 

Notably, the 3 top floors of the Mithibai Building, located opposite the NMIMS building, are designated for NMIMS courses and are integral to the NMIMS college.

A video posted online by a NMIMS Law student highlighted the incident, expressing concerns about safety. 

Read Also
Viral Video: Ugly Fight Erupts At Galgotia University Over Objectionable Comments On A Female...
article-image

A student from NMIMS shared, "That part of the building is slightly older; we are just glad that no one was hurt."

Another student commented, "It is a very unfortunate incident and is quite concerning."

Students from NMIMS voiced their concerns about the building's infrastructural maintenance, citing it as a significant issue.

The Free Press Journal contacted NMIMS officials for a statement, but as of now, they have not responded to the request for comment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coaching Centres Cannot Enroll Students Below 16 Years, Say Education Ministry's New Guidelines;...

Coaching Centres Cannot Enroll Students Below 16 Years, Say Education Ministry's New Guidelines;...

Delhi: 12-Year-Old Student Died After Being Hit By School Bus At Sarita Vihar

Delhi: 12-Year-Old Student Died After Being Hit By School Bus At Sarita Vihar

US Field Hockey Thrives On Free Education And Scholarships Boost

US Field Hockey Thrives On Free Education And Scholarships Boost

Rajasthan Cabinet Meeting Decisions: RAS Exam Date Extended, Review Of Previous Government's Actions

Rajasthan Cabinet Meeting Decisions: RAS Exam Date Extended, Review Of Previous Government's Actions

UGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed

UGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed