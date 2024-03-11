CEED And UCEED 2024 Scorecards OUT, Check How To Download

IIT Bombay To Distribute CEED and UCEED 2024 Scorecards Today | Representative Image

Scorecards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 has released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today, March 11. The All India Rank, a common merit ranking, will be awarded to shortlisted candidates. The CEED and UCEED scorecards are good for a year after they are issued. On January 21, 2024, the CEED and UCEED exams were given at several testing locations around the nation. The exam took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for three hours.



By inputting their registration number and birthdate as login credentials, candidates can view their CEED and UCEED 2024 scorecards.

On March 6, the CEED 2024 result was released; on March 8, the UCEED result was made public. On February 8, 2024, the UCEED, CEED final answer key was released.

The CEED and UCEED tests were held at IIT Bombay for admission to the BDes and MDes programmes. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and other IITs and design schools will admit applicants who pass the CEED and UCEED 2024 exams.

The CEED and UCEED scorecards for 2024 can be downloaded by candidates via the official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively.

How To Download?

Go to ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, the official websites.

Select the CEED scorecard 2024/UCEED scorecard 2024 link from the webpage.

Enter your password and registration number.

The screen will display the CEED and UCEED 2024 Scorecard.

Examine and get them

Save a hard copy for your records.

UCEED counselling



Counseling for applicants who pass the UCEED 2024 entrance exam will be handled by IIT Bombay. Registration for UCEED 2024 counseling will be open from March 14 through March 31, 2024. Three rounds of the UCEED 2024 seat allocation process will take place. On April 10, 2024, the round 1 seat allocation for the results will be revealed. May 10 and June 10, 2024, respectively, will see the announcement of the round 2, 3 counseling allotments.