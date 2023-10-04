CEED 2024 | IIT Bombay Has Started Online Registration At ceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Details

IIT Bombay |

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has commenced the online application procedure for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2024) today. Candidates who qualify for CEED can get admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in design.

Applicants can register for CEED 2024 by visiting the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The deadline to register for CEED 2024 online is October 31. To be considered qualified for CEED 2024, candidates must have completed a three-year degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree program following Class 12. A candidate will also be eligible if he or she is taking the final exam for such a program by July 2024, or if he or she has completed the GD Arts diploma program (10+5 level) by July 2024.

How to fill the form?

Step 1: Visit the CEED online registration portal — ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Fill the CEED 2024 application form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the CEED 2024 application form and take the printout

CEED 2024 is set to take place on January 21, 2024. The CEED results will be announced on March 6, 2024. The CEED 2024 scorecard will be valid for one year from the date of the CEED result announcement.