CEED 2022 Result out tomorrow, visit official website ceed.iitb.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 tomorrow, March 8. The result will be released on the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. The scorecards will be available for download starting March 12th.

The results of the Common Entrance Examination into Undergraduate Design (UCEED) 2022 will be announced on 10 March and the results sheets will be available on uceed.iitb.ac.in starting on 14 March.

To download CEED and UCEED results, candidates can use their user login ID and password on the result window via the official website.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:50 PM IST