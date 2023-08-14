CEE Kerala LLB -3 Year Answer Key Released At www.cee.kerala.gov.in; Details Inside | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The answer key for the CEE Kerala LLB 3-Year entrance exam has been released, offering clarity to the aspiring law students who participated in the examination. Candidates who took the entrance examination can check the answer keys at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notification "Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram,by post or hand delivery o as to reach the office on or before 18.08.2023, 4.00 PM."

Steps to check CEE Kerala LLB 3 Year Answer Key:

1. Navigate to the Official Website: Candidates should visit the official CEE Kerala website www.cee.kerala.gov.in

2. Locate the Answer Key Link: On the homepage, find the link that directs candidates to the LLB 3-Year entrance exam answer key.

3. Download the Answer Key: Click on the relevant link to download the answer key document.

4. Verify and Analyze: Candidates can cross-reference their answers with the officially released answer key to assess their performance and calculate their potential scores.

Candidates are advised to carefully scrutinize the answer key and bring forward any objections in accordance with the guidelines provided by the authorities.

