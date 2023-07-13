CEE Kerala Declares KMAT Provisional Result 2023 For Session 2 At cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala Declares KMAT Provisional Result 2023 | PTI(Representative Image)

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the provisional result of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023) session 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check it on the official site at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The second session of KMAT 2023 was held on July 2 and provisional answer keys were released on Juny 3.

Here is the direct link to check KMAT 2023 session 2 result

Candidates who have secured 10 per cent of the total 720 marks (72 marks) and above have qualified in the exam.

For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 per cent or 54 marks.

Steps to check KMAT result 2023