CBSE yet to decide on Class 10 & 12 exams for sessions 2022-23

The Central Board of Secondary Training is yet to decide whether or not the 2022-23 educational session will stay divided into two phrases for classes 10 and 12 or it can revert to the one board examination sample, officers stated on Friday.

Bifurcating the educational session, conducting two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus have been a part of the particular evaluation scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 introduced by the CBSE as a ”one time measure” in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, whether or not the identical system will proceed for the brand new educational session is yet to be decided.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:35 PM IST