CBSE boards 2023: Class 10, 12 exam timetable to be out soon at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon release the timetable for class 10, 12 board examinations 2023. The board is likely to release the schedule for the exam on its official website in November, as per media reports. Students appearing for the board exams can find the exam timetable through- cbse.gov.in.

Alongside the dates, CBSE will also release further information about the duratin of the exam, subject codes, and instructions for the exam day. As per media reports, the exams are slated to begin in the month of February, in 2023. Whereas, the practical examination and internal assessments will be conducted in the months of November and December, 2022.

This year, CBSE is to conduct board exams annually and not in two terms.

To download CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam timetable:

Visit the official CBSE website- cbse.gov.in. Click on the tab called 'Academic Website'. The CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet links will be displayed, click to download. The exam timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen