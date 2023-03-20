CBSE to implement National Curriculum Framework for Nursery to Class 2: check details

CBSE Board adopts the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage designed by NCERT. | Representative image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the implementation of National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage (NCFFS) from the academic session 2022-23 on March 19.

According to the official circular, the new structure of five-year education at foundational stage (from Nursery to Class 2) will be introduced from the 2023-24 sessoin in all the CBSE affiliated schools which offer education at foundational stage to students in the age group of 3-8 years.

The NCERT has created the NCF-FS 2022 follwing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to specify the competencies and learning outcomes, general principles, and approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage, CBSE circular stated.

In this new framework, the teaching material will includes detailed suggestions for curriculum, assessment, illustrations and other examples which will help clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning and make new ideas and concepts more accessible to practicing teachers.

“While schools offering Classes 1 to 10 / 12 may make efforts to gradually augment the infrastructural requirements to include pre-primary classes, schools already running foundational classes may continue to offer 3 years of pre-primary education. Detailed instructions regarding submission of OASIS data pertaining to foundational classes (Pre-Primary classes) shall follow,” the notification instructs.

Read Also CBSE warns schools to not start classes before April 1 for this reason