CBSE Term 2 results 2022; learn how to check on digilocker

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
The CBSE Class 10 Results for the year 2022 have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE 10th Result 2022 is now accessible online at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. By logging into their accounts, students may check their CBSE results on DigiLocker.

How to check the CBSE 12th result on DigiLocker in 2022:

  1. Go to digilocker.gov.in - Click on login on the home page

  2. Use your CBSE Roll Number as the User Name and your PIN as the Password to log in (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)

  3. Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be displayed on the screen. Download the CBSE Class 12 Results Digital Marks Sheet.

