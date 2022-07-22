CBSE term 2 results 2022: 94.4% students pass, Trivandrum district tops again

IANS

CBSE class 10 results for 2021-2022 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can see their results online by entering their Roll number, school number, and admit card number.

These details can be found on the CBSE 10th admission card. On the CBSE result website, the scorecard link for Classes 10 and 12 for 2022 has been made available.

The CBSE Class 10 has seen a pass percentage of 94.4% this year. Trivandrum has once again emerged as a topping district with a pass percentage of 99.68%, followed by Bengaluru at 99.22% and Chennai at 98.97%. Girls have outperformed boys in the class 10 results as well by 1.41%.

The schools have a name-wise list of the CBSE 10th Result 2022. The list of students with their grades is available on the Pariksha Sangam portal. The DigiLocker and Umang apps will also provide individual logins for the CBSE Class 10 Results.

Read Also FYJC Admissions: College preference form starts today