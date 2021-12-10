CBSE Term 2 question bank released for 10th & 12th board exams

The CBSE Question-Bank for term 2 for the 10th and 12th board exams has been released. The term 1 Exams for CBSE 10th and 12th are ongoing with the new MCQs pattern.

This year, it was a challenge for the classes 10th and 12th students to prepare for their exams according to the MCQs pattern. Term 1 exams 2021-22 have been started from December 1st, 2021, for Class 12th and from 30th November 2021 for Class 10th. For class 10th, 3 exams are left, and for 12th, 13 exams are left for Term 1, but after Term 1, students need to start preparing for the Term 2 exams as the exams will hold in March and April 2022, respectively.

So many updates have come for CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Class 10th and 12th, respectively: Term 2 Books are now available in the market: Term 1 was based upon the MCQs pattern, but Term 2 exams are based on MCQs and theory. Students must go with the right study material and plan to prepare for Term 2 Exams 2022.

The study material has been bifurcated into two parts, which cover MCQs and the theory portion, so this time they can score according to their efficiency in a particular portion.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:05 PM IST