CBSE term 2 exams to begin on April 26, know how to prepare one day before the exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold term-2 exams for both class 10 and class 12 students from April 26, 2022.

The exam will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will last until 12:30 p.m. Students are advised to strictly adhere to the Covid protocols. Students must remember to bring their hall tickets to the examination, or they will be denied entry.

Because students will be taking their offline exams after a long period of time, here are some pointers for students who are preparing for their board exams the day before.

How to prepare one day before the exam?

● Don’t learn something new on that day. Revise whatever has been done.

● Preparing mind maps of different topics will help you in quick revisions.

● Study and revise chapters that carry more weightage in terms of marks.

● Take 8 hours of night sleep.

● Practice diagrams, formulas, graphs, etc., which are easy to score marks on.

● Have a deadline to study like, study only till 9 pm. After which switch to an alternative relaxing routine.

● Pack your bag, and stationery hall ticket writing pad a day prior.

(Tips by Ms. Parveen Shaikh, Principal of The Somaiya School, Mumbai)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:11 PM IST