CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 last date today; here's how to apply

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be bringing registration process for Single Girl Child scholarship 2022 to a close today, November 30.

Students who want to register can do so at cbse.gov.in - the official website.

Girl students, who have qualified class 10 from CBSE affiliated schools in 2021-2022 and studying in class 11 with the central board, are eligible to apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022.

Students who were awarded the scholarship in 2021 can also apply again through the website - cbse.gov.in.

Schools have until December 12, 2022, to authenticate student applications. The Board provides scholarships for single girls who are the only child of their parents to deserving candidates. Such students must be continuing their education in Class 11 and Class 12 and must have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with at least 60%.

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022: How to apply

Go to cbse.gov.in. the official website.

On the homepage, select the link that reads "Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2022 REG."

Choose the application type (fresh or existing) on the new tab.

As directed, complete the application form, and upload any necessary papers.

Print out the application form and submit the PDF for future use.

Here's the direct link for the registration.