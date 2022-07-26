CBSE results re-evaluation process starts today; Details here |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the revaluation process from today, i.e. July 26. Candidates who wish to give their papers for recheching, can do so on the official website — cbse.gov.in.

This year, the results of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 were released on July 22.

Here's how to give your paper for revaluation:

Go to the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in. Select the link for revaluation. Candidates will have to apply for verification of marks. The board will check any totaling errors and then report back to the candidate. If students still wish to continue with the process, they can go ahead but only for the subjects for which they applied. After this request, board will send the online copies of demanded marksheets, after which candidates can apply for re-evaluation. The board will recheck the result and revert with the final one.

The students can apply for verification of marks till 11:59 pm on July 28 at the price of Rs. 500 per subject. They will be charged a further Rs. 500 for every photocopy they want, for which the the last date is August 9, 11:59 pm. Then from August 13 to August 14 11:59 pm, they can submit the papers for revaluation at a cost of Rs. 100 per question.

Candidates must know that only Term 2 marks can be re-evaluated.

Read Also Once bullied, blind Kerala student tops in CBSE Class 12 exams