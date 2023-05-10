CBSE Results 2023: Central board debunks fake notice; class 10, 12 results NOT tomorrow

CBSE debunks fake notice | Twitter

CBSE Results 2023: A fake notice has gone viral on social media, claiming that the CBSE would release Class 10 and 12 results on May 11. The Central Board of Secondary Education, however, took to Twitter to clarify that the notice was fake. According to reports, the official results notice would be given soon but no date has been declared yet.

A large number of students are eagerly awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) announcement of class 10 and class 12 board results. CBSE held class 10 board examinations from February 15 to March 21 this year, and class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

The CBSE will announce the results on its official website at cbse.gov.in. Once declared, the results will be made available on various mediums. There is no official notification or circular from CBSE as of now. However, DigiLocker has been updated and chances are that the results may be out soon.