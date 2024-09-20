CBSE Reschedules CTET 2024 Exam; Check Updated Schedule Here!

CBSE Reschedules CTET 2024 Exam | Representative Image

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the dates of the 2024 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam, which was originally scheduled for December 1, 2024, will now be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Further, If needed, exams may also be held on December 14, 2024.

In a recent announcement, the board wrote, "Now, due to administrative reasons, the CTET is rescheduled on 15th December 2024 (Sunday). In case the number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 14th December, 2024."

Read the official notification below:

The CTET December 2024 exam online application period opened on September 17, 2024, and will run through October 16, 2024.

"The online application process is already started from 17/09/2024. The last date for submitting online application is 16/10/2024 (11.59 pm). The rest guidelines will remain same as mentioned in Information Bulletin," read the official notification.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible. It is worth noting that the test will be administered in 136 cities throughout the nation. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.