CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice & Date

Representational photo | Pexhere.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the window for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC). According to an official announcement, the final date for LOC submission with a normal fee is October 4, 2024, giving schools just three days to complete this process.

CBSE has previously issued a circular instructing schools to ensure the accuracy of the data submitted, including the subjects chosen by students. It emphasized the importance of submitting the LOC within the specified timeline.

School principals have been directed to obtain a confirmation report for the LOC submission to ensure compliance with CBSE’s guidelines.

The LOC Circular No.CBSE/LOC/X-XI/2024-25/7667/E-File-163685, dated September 4, 2024, included the following key requests:

1. Submit accurate student data.

2. Provide correct information on subjects offered by students.

3. Adhere to the LOC submission schedule.

To aid schools in navigating the LOC procedures, CBSE has also released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). By following these guidelines, both students and teachers can ensure the accuracy of LOC data, which is essential for the effective planning and administration of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) is a mandatory step for schools to register eligible students for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Only those students whose names are included in the online LOC submission will be permitted to sit for the upcoming exams.