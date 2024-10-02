 CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice & Date
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice & Date

CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice & Date

School principals have been directed to obtain a confirmation report for the LOC submission to ensure compliance with CBSE’s guidelines.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Pexhere.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the window for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC). According to an official announcement, the final date for LOC submission with a normal fee is October 4, 2024, giving schools just three days to complete this process.

CBSE has previously issued a circular instructing schools to ensure the accuracy of the data submitted, including the subjects chosen by students. It emphasized the importance of submitting the LOC within the specified timeline.

School principals have been directed to obtain a confirmation report for the LOC submission to ensure compliance with CBSE’s guidelines.

The LOC Circular No.CBSE/LOC/X-XI/2024-25/7667/E-File-163685, dated September 4, 2024, included the following key requests:

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha Nagar, Condition Stable
Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha Nagar, Condition Stable
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Special Court Orders BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur To Appear On October 3
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Special Court Orders BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur To Appear On October 3
Chris Gayle Greets PM Modi With Namaste During Historic Visit to India with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness; Video
Chris Gayle Greets PM Modi With Namaste During Historic Visit to India with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness; Video

1. Submit accurate student data.

2. Provide correct information on subjects offered by students.

3. Adhere to the LOC submission schedule.

To aid schools in navigating the LOC procedures, CBSE has also released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). By following these guidelines, both students and teachers can ensure the accuracy of LOC data, which is essential for the effective planning and administration of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) is a mandatory step for schools to register eligible students for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Only those students whose names are included in the online LOC submission will be permitted to sit for the upcoming exams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha...

Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha...

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside

GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More

GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts,...

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts,...

CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice &...

CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice &...