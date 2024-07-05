CBSE Releases Guidelines for 2024 Supplementary Exams and Practical Assessments

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for conducting internal assessments and project exams alongside supplementary exams in 2024.

According to the official notice, internal assessments or project exams are mandatory for students appearing for CBSE supplementary exams. Practical exams for CBSE supplementary 2024 will be held from July 5 to July 15, with the supplementary examinations starting on July 15.

Guidelines for CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024: Practical Exams

For Class XII Candidates:

- Students appearing in supplementary exams need to participate in practical exams only. Theory marks from previous exams will be carried forward for students in the Compartment category due to Repeat in Practical (RP).

- Students in the Compartment category due to Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB) must appear in both practical and theory exams during the supplementary period.

For Class X Students:

- Candidates placed in the Compartment category will receive pro-rata marks in Internal Assessment based on theory marks from the supplementary exam, if absent during Internal Assessment.

- No Internal Assessment will be conducted for these students during the supplementary period, as it is an annual exercise.

The official notification states, "Schools/examination centers conducting practical exams during Supplementary Examination-2024 must upload candidate marks on the portal the same day. Uploaded marks will be final, and no requests for changes will be entertained."