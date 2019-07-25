CBSE releases CTET Answer key 2019; check at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Answer Key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have appeared for CBSE CTET 2019 can check the answers on CTET's official website, www.ctet.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answer keys till 11:59 pm on July 26 by paying a fee of Rs 1000/- per question through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable. If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded.

The official website of CTET states that “the scanned images of OMR sheets of the candidates appeared in CTET July 2019 have been uploaded.” It adds that “the answer keys of CTET July 2019 have been uploaded on the website.”

Steps to check CBSE CTET answer key 2019 released:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET or CBSE at ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “Download CBSE CTET answer key 2019' link.

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Step 5: In case of any correction in the answer key, challenge the answer on or before July 26.