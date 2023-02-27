e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE rejects paper leak rumours on social media amid class 10, 12 exams

CBSE rejects paper leak rumours on social media amid class 10, 12 exams

CBSE, in a statement, made it clear that the body has taken steps to ensure the smooth conduct of exams, while also denying any claims of access to board exam question papers made by individuals on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, etc.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied rumours of paper leaks, as it conducts class 10, and 12 exams. The exams are set to go on till April 5, 2023.

"CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act," read the statement by CBSE.

CBSE also warned students from taking part in any 'unfair means' of spreading fake information to others and adviced wards of students to keep a check on the latter so that they don't do anything to hamper the conduct of exams.

"Public is therefore alerted against such unverified news and rumours during the ongoing exams and further requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication to maintain the sanctity of examinations at all cost," continued the statement by CBSE.

article-image
