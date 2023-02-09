CBSE opens its 17th regional office nationally in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Representational image |

Vijayawada: Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) opened a new regional office and Centre of Excellence in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, thus establishing its 17th office nationally.

The new CBSE academic session starting in 2023 will also have exams being conducted in the city, with this new development.

“The address of RO Vijayawada is 7-104, B-Block, Sri Anjaneya Towers NTTPS Road, Ibrahimpatnam, (Premises of the O/o Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh) Krishna District-521456, Andhra Pradesh,” said the statement by CBSE, while adding that the Chennai office's jurisdiction will remain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for academic session 2023-24.

CBSE has been setting up Centres of Excellence for the purpose of equipping in-service teachers of affiliated schools with the latest updates and strategies through various programmes, read the official CBSE website.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)