CBSE may launch its TV channel by July: Education Ministry

CBSE to launch its own TV channel | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Education Ministry has confirmed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might be ready with its own TV channel by July this year. The officials of the Education Ministry while speaking at an interaction with the heads of CBSE schools on June 1 informed.

Earlier in the Budget of 2022, The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that his ministry will be launching 200 TV channels at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore to provide blended learning access to students across the country.

“The education ministry had announced the launch of 200 TV channels. TV channels will be a way to reach a lot more people. We will also be looking more closely at blended learning through TV, radio and other mediums and not just on the internet. CBSE will get one of these channels and this will be coming in another two months, by July hopefully," said Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan, Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

CBSE chairperson Nidhi Chhibber said that a committee has been constituted by the department of higher education to map all the exams to ensure that students get adequate time to prepare for them when asked about the overlap of many higher education entrance exams. She also said that the CBSE has formed a committee to look into its bylaws on whether it will be possible to do more collaborations with international boards.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in 2022 Budget had announced that the government will expand the PM e-Vidya programme from 12 to 200 TV channels. The Finance Minister then had informed that the government has taken various steps to boost online education during lockdown.

Under the PM e-Vidya programme, there will be 200 DTH channels dedicated to classes 1 to 12. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

In her Budget 2022 speech, the Finance Minister said, "Due to pandemic induced closure of schools, our children particularly in the rural areas and particularly of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections have lost two years of formal education. Most of these are children in government schools."

"We recognize the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery. For this purpose one class one TV channel program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels," she said.