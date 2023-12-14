CBSE Mandates Inclusion Of Language Subject Across All Classes

Representative image

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials have announced a significant shift in assessing students' performance. Moving away from traditional Holistic Report Cards, CBSE is set to introduce a holistic progress card to comprehensively evaluate students' academic journey.

According to the reports, while an official notice from CBSE is yet to be released, insights from a school principal attending the CBSE national conference in Mumbai indicate plans to include English, Hindi, and Punjabi in the curriculum for classes 9 and 10.

Alignment with National Curriculum Framework (NCF) Guidelines

Dr. Vandana Shahi, the training coordinator appointed by CBSE in Ludhiana, reveals that all boards must now adhere to the latest National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines. The updated guidelines prioritize language learning, vocational subjects, art education, and interdisciplinary fields such as yoga and painting.

The new evaluation module, devoid of percentages or marks, aims to track students' progress. This shift reflects a departure from cut-throat competition, placing greater emphasis on the individual progress of each student. Dr. Shahi highlights the transformative impact of this change in an interview with the Tribune.

National Curriculum Framework (NCF) Recommendations

The Ministry of Education released the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in August, recommending the inclusion of two languages in Class 11 and 12, with at least one being an Indian language. The NCF also proposes bi-annual Board Exams for all students, offering flexibility in subject choices beyond the conventional Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

In a related announcement, CBSE has released the date sheet for the 2024 board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The exams are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 2, 2024.