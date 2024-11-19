CBSE Maintains No-Merit List Policy For 2025 Board Exams To Curb Unhealthy Competition; Students Need 33% Marks To Qualify

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will not release a merit list or division-wise marks for the 2025 board exams, continuing its established policy to discourage "unhealthy competition" among students.

Following the trend of previous years, the board will also refrain from announcing toppers’ lists and awarding divisions or distinctions to students.

To qualify for the exams, students must score at least 33% overall and in each subject individually. This measure ensures a consistent evaluation standard across subjects.

Merit List Policy

CBSE has not been announcing merit lists since the pandemic-induced lockdown when online exam scores were used to determine results. The decision was taken to avoid unnecessary competition and reduce stress among students. The board has maintained this stance to promote fairness and focus on holistic education rather than rank-based evaluations.

No Divisions or Distinctions

In line with the merit list policy, CBSE will also not award divisions or distinctions to students for the 2025 board exams. The board has emphasized that such measures aim to create a healthier academic environment for students.

Warning Against Fake News

CBSE has released a notification cautioning students, parents, and teachers about fake reports circulating on social media regarding the 2025 board exams. The board clarified that:

There is no 15% reduction in the syllabus.

The open book exam format will not be implemented for the 2025 board exams.

The exam pattern remains unchanged for the upcoming academic year.

Exam Schedule

CBSE is expected to release the official Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet by the end of November. Historically, the board announces exam schedules around this time. Based on previous trends, the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to commence from February 15, 2025. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Key Points for Students

Students must secure 33% marks overall and in each subject to pass the exam.

The board will not announce any toppers’ lists, divisions, or distinctions.

There are no changes to the syllabus or exam format.

The board is expected to release the official date sheet soon.

Students are advised to rely only on official notifications from CBSE for updates.