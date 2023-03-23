CBSE lodges complaint over rumors about paper leak, see notice here

We are vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news," a senior CBSE official said. | Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a complaint with the Delhi police against fake news about circulation of exam papers being leaked on social media and advised parents and students not to believe them and panic.

The board has also warned students against indulging in rumour-mongering and has stated that action will be taken against them as per "unfair means" rules, if any involvement is found.

"CBSE is committed to the fair conduct of examinations. It is again reiterated that CBSE will take action against a student under UNFAIR MEANS rules and various sections of IPC if found spreading fake news. The public is alerted against unverified news or rumours and requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication," the official notice reads.

Check official notice here.

Read Also CBSE to roll out new curricular framework for foundational classes from 2023-24