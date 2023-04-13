CBSE launches 10th, 12th sample papers & question bank with latest NCERT updates

CBSE launches 10th, 12th sample papers | ANI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched CBSE class 10, 12 Sample Papers & question bank, students now have access to a comprehensive and up-to-date resource that aligns with the latest updates in the NCERT books 2023-24 academic session.

One of the highlights of the CBSE 10 & 12 Question Bank is its alignment with the latest updates in the NCERT books 2023-24.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently made a decision to revamp the content of history textbooks by removing certain chapters on the Mughal Empire.

The recently erased chapters from the NCERT books 2023-24 "Themes of Indian History-Part II" are related to the Mughal Courts during the 16th and 17th centuries. Several chapters have been removed from the syllabus of Class 11 and 12, including 'Central Islamic Lands', 'Confrontation of Cultures', 'The Industrial Revolution', 'Rise of Popular Movements', and 'Era of One-Party Dominance'.

Additionally, chapters from the Class 10 NCERT books 2023-24 'Democratic Politics-II', such as 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular Struggles and Movements', and 'Challenges to Democracy' have been reduced too.

