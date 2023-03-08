CBSE issued a set of guidelines for children with special needs

Central board of secondary Education | File

New Delhi: The Central board of secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a set of guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) provisions for existing schools or those seeking affiliation. The official notice by the board lays down the rules and instructions to be followed by the schools with regard to the provisions for children with special needs. The CBSE guidelines include orders on signage, ramps, toilets and other important facilities for children in schools.

“Inclusive Education is also an important component under Samagra Shiksha Scheme which lays emphasis on improving quality of education for all students, including Children with Special Needs (CwSN),” stated the official notice.

Inclusive education is where all children study in the same classrooms and in the same schools. It refers to an unbiased and non-discriminatory arrangement where every child is valued, accepted, and respected.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 renews the need for barrier-free access to children with special needs for providing equitable educational opportunities. But it has come to light that schools are not adhering to the provisions of Affiliation Bye-Laws of the board in regard to the infrastructural facilities such as ramps or lifts, and CwSN facilities in toilets among others.

Further the informed that few schools have built the ramp only at entry or exit points or ground floor while there are many educational activities such as laboratories, library, and other co-curricular activities conducted on different floors of the school building. Due to the non-availability of a ramp or lift facility on all floors of the school, many such activities are not accessible to students with special needs.

"It is important that necessities for all children to attend schools are created and efforts are made to identify and remove barriers," added the board. It further said that the schools have been directed to safeguard the rights of children with special needs if the goal of 'education for all' has to be achieved.

CBSE focusses on promoting inclusive education in schools, which will allow students to learn and grow together, for the benefit of all. It is important to note that all schools affiliated to CBSE and schools seeking affiliation to the Board are requested to follow the Guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CWSN).