CBSE Introduces Bilingual Podcasts For Exam Support

In preparation for the impending Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is enhancing its psychological counselling support services. This year, CBSE is introducing bilingual podcasts in addition to its usual Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and tele-counselling services, aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to students.

The newly introduced podcasts are designed to offer guidance on stress-free exam preparations, effective time and stress management, and addressing frequently asked questions. Accessible through CBSE's official website, these resources aim to support students during the crucial exam period.

According to Ahemdabad Mirror, CBSE officials have announced the initiation of student counselling services starting Monday, continuing until February 15. This student-centric initiative provides round-the-clock IVRS facilities and free tele-counselling services available from Monday to Saturday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, catering to both students and parents.

With a global perspective, this year's counselling team comprises 65 principals, trained counsellors, special educators, and psychologists. These experts hail from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools, including international counsellors from countries such as Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat), and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah).

The addition of podcasts to CBSE's support system has been positively received by the education community. Schools affiliated with CBSE, such as DAV International School, appreciate the convenience of podcasts, making it easier for students to access guidance and alleviate stress. Anjali Kwatra, a school principal, emphasized the benefits for students who may be hesitant to make calls to counsellors.

CBSE's comprehensive student support includes 24/7 IVRS accessibility at the toll-free number 1800-11-8004, bilingual podcasts on exam-related topics through the official website www.cbse.gov.in, and tele-counselling services available voluntarily and free of charge from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Saturday. This multifaceted approach aims to address the diverse needs of students and provide them with the necessary support throughout the examination period.