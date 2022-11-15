CBSE extends deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022; read details here

Representative Photo | File Photo

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now extended the last date of applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 to November 30. The applications will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Schools will have the responsibility to get the student applications verified by December 12, 2022.

Who is eligible to apply for the scholarship?

A single girl child, who has passed from a CBSE school in the academic year 2021-22 and is currently studying from Class 11 at a CBSE-affiliated school/college can apply for the scholarship. Students who were awarded the scholarship in 2021 can also renew the same.

Why has the scheme been introduced?

If a girl student is the only child of her parents and has passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 per cent or more marks and is pursuing education in class 11 and 12 can avail the scholarship. The motive behind the same is to promote education among girl students and providing encouragement to them.

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the website cbse.nic.in

Select the "Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2022 REG" link.

Choose the type of application — new or renewal — on the new tab.

Complete the application and upload the required documents.

Send it in and print a copy of the application form for your records.