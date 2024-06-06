CBSE Detects Difference In Practical & Theory Marks, Asks Schools To Review In-Class Assessment Process

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a recommendation urging schools to conduct thorough assessments during in-class practical exams. The regulation aims to guarantee that the exam assessment process is conducted using a more robust, transparent, and trustworthy mechanism.



The board's decision was made after discovering a notable disparity in 50% of students' grades among more than 500 institutions. There was a difference in the grades between theory and practical subjects. The board then gave the schools instructions to examine their internal assessment protocols.

The secretary of the CBSE, Himanshu Gupta told PTI, "CBSE has detected, through advanced AI tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 pc or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics."

It has been recommended that educational institutions give equal weight to impartiality and precision while grading practical exams, making sure that the procedure is practical and greatly enhances students' learning.

According to Gupta, this discrepancy emphasises the necessity of careful evaluation during school practical exams. As a result, the Board has advised these institutions to examine their internal assessment practices.



The goal, according to the CBSE, is to put in place a more solid, transparent, and trustworthy system to guarantee that the evaluation procedure is practical and significantly enhances students' educational experiences.



"This advisory serves as a reminder to prioritise fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted in CBSE-affiliated institutions," he stated, as per PTI.