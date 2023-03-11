CBSE debunks fake viral notice on rigging of CTET

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has thoroughly debunked a notice circulated about inconsistencies in the December 2022 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The false report alleged that there has been a case of rigging in the CTET 2022.

The board clarified in a tweet that the result had already been declared. CTET 2022 results were released on March 3.

“Public may please note that CTET result has already been declared by the board on 3.3.23,” CBSE tweeted.

CTET 2022 was held in computer-based test mode from December 28 to February 7. The provisional answer key was released on February 14.

The deadline for contesting the CTET 2022 answer key, if any, was February 17. After reviewing the candidates' objections, the final answer key and results were announced on March 3.

Candidates can view and download their scorecards at ctet.nic.in.