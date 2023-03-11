e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE debunks fake viral notice on rigging of CTET

CBSE debunks fake viral notice on rigging of CTET

CTET 2022 was held in computer-based test mode from December 28 to February 7. The provisional answer key was released on February 14.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has thoroughly debunked a notice circulated about inconsistencies in the December 2022 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The false report alleged that there has been a case of rigging in the CTET 2022.

The board clarified in a tweet that the result had already been declared. CTET 2022 results were released on March 3.

“Public may please note that CTET result has already been declared by the board on 3.3.23,” CBSE tweeted.

CTET 2022 was held in computer-based test mode from December 28 to February 7. The provisional answer key was released on February 14.

The deadline for contesting the CTET 2022 answer key, if any, was February 17. After reviewing the candidates' objections, the final answer key and results were announced on March 3.

Candidates can view and download their scorecards at ctet.nic.in.

Read Also
CTET 2022: CBSE board requests NTA, UPSC to look into clashing exam dates
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Misplaced priorities': Teachers angered over Hijab mandate for female students in PoK

'Misplaced priorities': Teachers angered over Hijab mandate for female students in PoK

MAH MCA CET 2023: Registration window to close today at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MCA CET 2023: Registration window to close today at cetcell.mahacet.org

CBSE debunks fake viral notice on rigging of CTET

CBSE debunks fake viral notice on rigging of CTET

Exam season arrives! Pediatrician suggests these eating habits to manage stress, anxiety

Exam season arrives! Pediatrician suggests these eating habits to manage stress, anxiety

SAARC needs a better policy on Climate Change: SAU Prof Sanjay Chaturvedi

SAARC needs a better policy on Climate Change: SAU Prof Sanjay Chaturvedi