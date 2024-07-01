CBSE Debunks Factually Incorrect News Reports, Says Bi-Annual Exams Possible

x

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed reports that it told the education ministry that board exams cannot be conducted twice a year. The board called the information "totally incorrect" and clarified that it had no basis in any communication between CBSE and the ministry.

CBSE took to social media to deny the claims made in a Hindustan Times report and other news stories, stating that the views attributed to them were false and had no foundation in reality.

“This is in reference to the news article covered in Hindustan Times – Delhi edition dated 30/06/2024 titled- `Cannot conduct Board Exams twice a year :CBSE’ (Fareeha Iftikhar) . A few other news media have also covered similar news stories. The imputation in this news item as regards CBSE's views in the matter being raised therein is denied. It is totally incorrect and does not have any basis in any communication made between the Ministry and CBSE,” the board said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Some board and ministry officials told HT that CBSE presented the current situation about conducting board exams twice a year for Classes 10 and 12 during a programme on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). While the preparation for conducting exams two times needs more than 300 days, the board will need 55 days to conduct the exams, CBSE said, as per the report.

Since CBSE schools are spread across the world, it is not possible to conduct CBSE board exams in two shifts in the present system and policies, the board reasoned, as per the HT report.

This comes after the education ministry asked CBSE to work out logistics for bi-annual exams from the 2025-26 session, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announcing implementation from 2024-25.

The move aims to give students more opportunities to perform well and retain their best scores, as per the NCF announced last year."

According to the NCF announced by the education ministry last year, board examinations will be held twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well and get an option to retain the best score.