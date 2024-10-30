CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Details

Representative Image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 admit cards in the coming days. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in.

Updated schedule

CBSE has updated the schedule for the CTET for December 2024. Originally planned for December 1 and later rescheduled to December 15, the CTET will now be held on December 14. This change was made to avoid conflicts with other competitive exams occurring in different states and union territories.

Steps to download CBSE CTET Admit Card

Here are the steps to download the CTET admit card:

1. Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says "Download CTET Admit Card."

3. Click on the admit card download link.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Click the “Submit” button.

6. Download the admit card once it is displayed.

7. Print a hard copy of the admit card.

8. Verify that all the details are accurate.

Documents to carry to the exam hall

Here are the documents to carry to the exam hall for the CTET:

1. A printed copy of the admit card with your details.

2. Government-issued photo identification, such as an Aadhar card, voter ID, or passport.

3. A recent passport-sized photo, if required, for verification.

4. Necessary stationery items, such as pens, pencils, and erasers (check exam guidelines for specific requirements).

5. Any additional documents specified in the admit card or exam instructions.