CBSE CTET 2022: How to Register

Central Board of Secondary Education

About CBSE CTET Dec 2022:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starts the registration process for the 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who wish to appear for the test can apply at the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

Candidates will have time from October 31 till 11:59 pm of November 24 to fill the registration form for the teacher eligibility test. Candidates can pay their fees before 3:30 pm of November 25.

This year, the exam will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in a CBT (computer based test) mode.

Details of the CBSE CTET Dec 2022:

Candidates of the general and OBC category will have to pay Rs.1000 for only paper one and two, and Rs.12 for both paper one and two. For candidates from the SC/ST/differently abled person categories, the application fees is Rs.500 for only paper one and two, and Rs.600 for both paper one and two. They will have time till 3:30 pm of November 25 to pay the fees.

Instructions to Register for the CTET exam 2022:

1. To register , candidates have to first visit the official CTET website —ctet.nic.in

2. Then click on the registration link provided on the home page.

3. Register using the requested details and save the registration number.

4.Then, fill in the online application form, and upload documents.

5. Pay application fee and take printout of the confirmation page.