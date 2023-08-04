CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Soon At cbseresults.nic; Details Inside

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 | FPJ photo by Salman Ansari (Representational Pic)

The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the CBSE class 10 Supplementary examination result 2023 on its official website at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement or Improvement+Compartment exam 2023 will be able to check their scores after logging in with roll number, school number and admit card ID.

The Board has declared the results for CBSE class 12th on Tuesday, August 1.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment result 2023 direct link

CBSE conducted the Class 12 Compartment theory exam on July 17. Students who could not qualify in the main exam had another chance to pass Class 12 through this examination.

Meanwhile Class 10 Compartment exams were held from July 17 to 22 and results are expected soon.

Steps to check marks CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2023:

Go to cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Now, open the link for the result of the CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam.

Enter the required details and log in to the page.

The result will be displayed on the next page.

Check and download it for future use.

