CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Class 10th And 12th Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declared the Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10th and 12th students. Aspiring candidates can check their results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Compartment exams provide a second chance for students who couldn't clear certain subjects in the regular board exams.

CBSE usually announces Compartment results within 10-15 days. The Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22 and the Class 12 Compartment exam took place on July 17.

Steps to check CBSE Compartment Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the "CBSE Compartment Result 2023" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their roll number and other required details.

Step 4: After entering the necessary information, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The CBSE Compartment Result for Class 10th or 12th will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the result and take a printout for future reference.

For any further updates or information, students are encouraged to visit the official CBSE website and stay connected with the board for future announcements.

