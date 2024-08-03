 CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results OUT Soon; Check Updates Here!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Compartment Class 10 Results OUT Soon; Check Updates Here!

CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results OUT Soon; Check Updates Here!

Supplementary examinations for Class 10 were conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with some topics ending at 12.30 pm. To pass the compartment exams, students need to get a minimum of 33 percent in each subject.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
CBSE | Website

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results: TThe Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of the class 10 supplemental test. The extra exams were given between July 15, 2024, and July 22, 2024. After the results are made public, candidates who took the supplemental test can check their results on results.cbse.nic.in, the CBSE's official website.

Class 10 supplemental exams ran from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with some topics concluding at 12.30 pm. 1,32,337 pupils in Class 10 are either on the compartment list or were declared unsuccessful based on the most recent results.

Results for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024 were made public earlier today, August 2, by the Central Board of Secondary Education. To pass the compartment exams, students need to get a minimum of 33 percent in each subject.

Read Also
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2024 Announced; Direct Link To Check Inside
article-image

How Can I View CBSE Class 10 Supply Results?

Step 1: Login to results.cbse.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: Click the result link on the homepage.
Step 3: To view the CBSE supplemental result, enter the necessary credentials.
Step 4: The score window will now open.
Step 5: Examine the specifics
Step 6: Download and save for later use.

To view their results, students must first provide their login information, including their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print their results and store the hard copy in a safe place in case they need it later. Regular visits to the official website are recommended for those seeking up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above.

It is also advised that candidates contact the appropriate authorities as soon as possible if they have any problems or discover any anomalies in their findings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results OUT Soon; Check Updates Here!

CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results OUT Soon; Check Updates Here!

IIM Indore Inaugurates 21st PGPMX Batch at Mumbai Campus, Emphasizes Growth Mindset and Leadership

IIM Indore Inaugurates 21st PGPMX Batch at Mumbai Campus, Emphasizes Growth Mindset and Leadership

UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

COMEDK 2024: Round 2 Choice Editing Begins Today, Check Last Date HERE

COMEDK 2024: Round 2 Choice Editing Begins Today, Check Last Date HERE

GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!

GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!