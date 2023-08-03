CBSE Compartment 2023: Results For Class 10 Supplementary Exams Likely To Be Out Soon At cbse.nic.in | Representational Pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 compartment exams soon. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 compartment exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads "Class 10 Compartment Result 2023."

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials in the provided fields.

Step 5: After entering the correct information, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Your compartment exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22, 2023. When available, the direct link to check scores will be shared here. Moreovere, Results of Class 12 Compartment exam was declared on August 1

CBSE has also provided a helpline number for any queries or support related to the results. Students or parents can reach out to the helpline for assistance.

