 CBSE Collaborates With 15 Institutions To Train Teachers & Promote Skill Based Education
The notification further on skill-based training for students said, "The curriculum needs to be aligned with industry requirements, making provision for internships and apprenticeships for students to promote industry exposure."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Ties Up with 15 organizations | Representative image

To promote skill-based education, assessment and capacity building of teachers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has signed 15 Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with different institutions, said an official notification released on Sunday.

The notification said, "In order to ensure that students acquire a diverse set of expertise and ensure the availability of quality infrastructure along with exposure to students to emerging technologies, 12 MOUs have been signed with sector skill providers such as Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Apparel made-ups and home furnishing."

CBSE in its notification also said that the Central Square Foundation (CSF) will support the board in SAFAL, a competency-based census assessment for grades 3, 5, 8 for school development. The partners will prepare quality competency-based assessments for conducting SAFAL for grades 3, 5, 8.

The training manuals for Competency based Capacity Building Programme (CBP) will be developed by Educational Initiatives Private Ltd and Oxford University Press India. The program is meant for English, Maths, Science and Social science teachers.

