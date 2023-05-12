CBSE class 12th results 2023: Foreign schools stand at passing percent of 92.59%, dip from 2022

CBSE class 12th result 2023 out | Representational Picture

CBSE Results 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of Senior Secondary (Class 12) board exams held in the months of February, March and April.

These results can be checked at results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

This year the pass percentage was recorded at 87.33%, marking a dip from last year's 92.71%.

According to the CBSE ,the performance of the students in Foreign Schools is:

In 2023 overall Pass percentage for foreign schools is at 92.59 %. whereas, in 2022 the pass percentage was 93.98, showing a slight decline of 1.39 % from the last year.

This year 19,420 students appeared in these foreign schools affiliated to CBSE and out of which 17,981 students passed the class 12th exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12th overall pass Percent

This year, the pass percentage of students in class 12th is 87.33, which betters the pass percentage of 83.40 % of 2019 in the pre-covid period.

While the pass percentage of girls dropped from 94.54% in 2022 to 90.68%, the success rate of boys went down by over six percentage points from 91.25% to 84.67%.