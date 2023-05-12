CBSE class 12th result 2023 out, check how to download marksheets through Digilocker incase site crashes

CBSE announced Class 12 result today on cbseresults.nic.in; steps to download certificates at digilocker.gov.in | FPJ

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 results 2023 today.

Students can check their results from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

But it is likely that due to the heavy load on the website it might not load or the server may crash for some time.

Apart from the official websites, the result is available via UMANG App and Digilocker.

Before accessing the results, students must complete their account activation process on DigiLocker.

Steps to download marksheet via Digilocker

Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Click on ‘Get started with account creation’

Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

Verify details and validate with received OTP

Your digilocker account will be activated successfully

Upon result declaration, open app and click on result link

Enter details and access your digital marksheet

The overall pass percentage this year for Class 12 is 87.33 per cent, which is a dip from last year’s performance but has increased from the pre-pandemic years. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 92.71 percent.