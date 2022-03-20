CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results: Know how to raise objection, resolve disputes

The scores of theory marks for Class 12 term 1 have been made available to schools by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). For term 1 examinations, the CBSE has made the online dispute redressal system available. The facility is accessible till March 31.

Students can raise objections with their schools, and schools can file complaints with the board collectively. Disputes over CBSE term 1 result scores, on the other hand, would be resolved throughout the verification process and after the declaration of Term 2 results, according to CBSE.

The board has only communicated the performance of term 1 theory exams performed in November-December 2021 because internal evaluation and practical results were previously known to the schools. Only after the end of term 2 will students receive their mark sheets and pass certificates. Individual student performance will not be available on the cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in websites, according to a CBSE statement.

Only after the Term 2 examinations, when the candidates are placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/Pass category, will the result of Class 12 be announced, according to CBSE.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:17 AM IST