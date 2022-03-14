CBSE Class 12 Term-1 result expected soon

After the announcement of class 10th results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week, students who appeared for the class 12 exam can expect their results to be released this week. Though there has been no official update on the 12th result declaration, the CBSE may release the result offline, as it did for class 10.

As the class 10th results were not released online on the board's official website, students from class 12th can expect the same. However, nothing official has been stated by the board for the same.

If the class 12th results are made available online, students can access them via the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be viewed on the digilocker platform, and students can also access their results via SMS.

CBSE has already released its Term-2 datasheet and the exams for class 10th and 12th will commence from April 26, 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:25 AM IST