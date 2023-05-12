CBSE Class 12 Results: 'More reasons for us to remove barriers,' says Edu Minister Pradhan on girls outshining boys

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

New Delhi: Hailing girls who have outshone boys in the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Results, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that it is 'gladdening to learn' that girls have yet again performed better than boys making the argument for the removal of all barriers to female education.

"Over the years, a striking feature of the results has been the performance of girl students. Gladdening to learn that this year also girls have outshone boys. More reasons for us as a society to remove all barriers to girls’ education," said the tweet by Pradhan.

The Minister went onto cheer up candidates who did not meet the expectations with class 12 exams as 'one exam does not define a person's ability.'

"Many friends might not have met expectations. I appeal to them to not lose heart. One examination does not define a person’s ability. Keep working hard and chase your dreams. Success comes to those who never give up," said the tweet by Pradhan.