CBSE Class 12 Results: Find Top 5 Regions With The Highest Pass Percentage Here | Representative image

CBSE has declared its Class 12 Board exam result today on its official website - cbse.nic.in.

Up to 35 lakh children had registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

It is estimated that over 24,000 candidates scored above 95% and over 1.16 lakh above 90%.

Regions with the highest pass percentage

Trivandrum has topped the list with a pass percentage of 99.91.

Vijaywada has a pass percentage of 99.04.

Chennai has a pass percentage of 98.47.

Bengaluru has a pass percentage of 96.95.

Delhi West has a pass percentage of 95.64

A total of 87.98% students passed their CBSE Class 12 Board exams this year.

Additionally, this year, the practice of the CBSE releasing merit lists for the top-scoring students in the Class 10 and 12 exams will be permanently discontinued. The purpose of this move is to lessen the amount of "unhealthy competition" that exists among students.

The dates of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams for 2024 were respectively 15 February–13 March and 15 February–2 April. Every day, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, a single shift was used to administer the two exams.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 12.

Earlier on May 11 this year, CBSE had released a schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024.

According to the circular, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within a given schedule. Students should also note that no request after the last date and in offline mode will be accepted by the Board as that would breach its examination safety protocol.