CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 OUT: Girls Outperform Boys; No Toppers This Year |

The Class 12 results were released on May 13 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The official websites for the CBSE Class 12 results, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, as well as other digital platforms like the UMANG app and DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, are where students can view their results.

This year's pass rate for female students is 91.52%, up from 90.68% the previous year. This year, the passing percentage for male students is 85.12%. That was 84.67% the previous year. Girls have performed 6.40 percentage points better than boys. This year, fifty percent of transgender students pass the exam. It was sixty percent the year before.

No toppers list this year

The Class 10 and 12 board exam toppers lists will not be released by the CBSE. Along with the board exam results, other information will be released, such as pass percentage, results broken down by gender, school, region, and so forth.

How to check results via DigiLocker?

-Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

-Enter your mobile number to log in or register.

-The CBSE class 10 or class 12 result 2024 should be selected.

-Complete the necessary fields.

-Select "Submit" to see your outcome.

-For later use, save and print a hard copy.