CBSE class 12 results 2023: Re-evaluation, verification process begins from May 16

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 results today, on May 12, at cbse.gov.in.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2023

The Board will start the re-evaluation, verification of answer sheets for Class 12 from May 16, 2023. According to the report by the Ht.

Candidates can apply for it through the official site of CBSE.

This year the overall pass percentage is 87.33 percent which is 5.38 percent less than last year.

In 2022, the pass percentage was 92.71 percent. The girls pass percentage is 90.68 percent and boys pass percentage is 84.67 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 60 percent decreasing by 40 percent.

How to Check CBSE 10 Result 2023 via SMS: