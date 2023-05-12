 CBSE class 12 results 2023: Re-evaluation, verification process begins from May 16
As per the sources the Board may start the re-evaluation, verification of answer sheets for Class 12 from May 16, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 results today, on May 12, at cbse.gov.in.

The Board will start the re-evaluation, verification of answer sheets for Class 12 from May 16, 2023. According to the report by the Ht.

Candidates can apply for it through the official site of CBSE.

This year the overall pass percentage is 87.33 percent which is 5.38 percent less than last year.

In 2022, the pass percentage was 92.71 percent. The girls pass percentage is 90.68 percent and boys pass percentage is 84.67 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 60 percent decreasing by 40 percent.

How to Check CBSE 10 Result 2023 via SMS: 

  • Open SMS application on the mobile phone.

  • Type an SMS: cbse10{space}roll number<space>date of birth{space}school number{space}centre number.

  • Now, send it to 7738299899.

  • Students will get their CBSE Class 10 result 2023 through SMS on their mobile phone within a few minutes. 

